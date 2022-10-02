College Football World Reacts To Mike Leach's Postgame Interview

Mike Leach watches play from the sideline during a football game. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach led the Bulldogs to their biggest win of the season with a blowout win over No. 17 Texas A&M yesterday. But it wasn't his postgame victory speech that has everyone buzzing about him morning.

Following the game, SEC Network reporter Alyssa Lang decided to change things up a bit by asking Leach a question about wedding advice. He had previously given some during a press conference earlier in the season and Lang wanted some advice for her own upcoming wedding to her fiance Trevor.

Leach gave an answer that only he could give: Skip the fancy wedding and go elope.

“As soon as the season’s over or even in an off week, go elope,” Leach said. “Because basically every female in the family is going to terrorize you guys until it’s over. Once it’s over, they’ll be upset for a few days, but it’ll be over. Then you cruise along, have a happy marriage, have a happy life.”

Video of Leach's postgame interview has gone viral.

College football fans absolutely loved that response from Leach. Some think that Leach needs to start writing a book while others are hoping that Trevor takes his advice:

One of Mike Leach's best quirks is knack for giving essay-form answers to questions about life's mysteries. He answers questions on anything from which mascots would win a fight to the best Halloween candies.

Most importantly though, he's a great football coach and has the Bulldogs well situated for a great season if they can keep up this momentum against the likes of Arkansas, Kentucky and Alabama over the next few weeks.

Is Mike Leach the best talker among college football coaches?