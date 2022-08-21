College Football World Reacts To Mike Tirico's Message

CHASKA, MN - OCTOBER 02: TV personality Mike Tirico looks on during singles matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on October 2, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

For the first time in over five years, Notre Dame football will have a new voice on Saturdays as Mike Tirico moves on to other projects. But Tirico wasn't about to leave without saying goodbye.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Tirico gave his fond farewells to Notre Dame after six years of calling their games. He thanked the school, the fans, and the people of South Bend, Indiana for making his time there so memorable.

"With CFB starting next Sat, just wanted to thank @NDFootball, Irish fans & the people of SouthBend. So enjoyed this view and the unforgettable experience the last 6 autumns calling @NDonNBC. Look forward to watching Jac, Jason & Zora this fall before calling @SNFonNBC games," Tirico wrote.

Notre Dame fans and even athletic director Jack Swarbrick have taken to Twitter to thank Tirico for his years of service. Everyone has only the nicest of things to say about the NBC announcer:

Notre Dame Football on NBC has had a lot of great announcers through the years. Tom Hammond, Hall of Fame head coach Bill Walsh, and the late Dick Enberg all worked on the job over the past 30 years.

Mike Tirico took the job in 2016 after joining NBC following a 25-year run at ABC and ESPN. Partnering with the likes of Tony Dungy, Mike Mayock and Drew Brees, he became one of the most popular announcers in college football.

Tirico clearly loved his time at Notre Dame, and it appears the feeling was mutual.