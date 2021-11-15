The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Monday’s Butch Davis News

FIU head coach Butch Davis.BOWLING GREEN, KY - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Butch Davis of the Fiu Golden Panthers is seen during the game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on October 27, 2018 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

FIU’s Butch Davis will not return to the program next year.

The 69-year-old head coach told the Action Network about his decision, saying, the administration has been “sabotaging” the Panthers’ football team.

Brett McMurphy broke the news on Monday.

“FIU’s Butch Davis told @ActionNetworkHQ he will not return next year,” McMurphy tweeted.

“’The administration has been sabotaging the program,'” he continued. “FIU not allowed to recruit on road last 2 years, had to use Miss St’s old shoulder pads (because of no $) & uniforms are 9 years old.”

Davis arrived at FIU in 2017. Before he took over, the Panthers were in the midst of a five-year streak of losing seasons.

The former Tar Heels coach turned the program around immediately, posting back-to-back winning seasons and a 23-16 record in his first three seasons. That was good for the best three-year span in school history.

FIU reportedly went out of its way to sabotage its football program.

According to Davis, he could only offer assistants one-year deals to assistants, which drastically cut down on the number of quality candidates.

If that wasn’t bad enough, when Davis arrived on campus four years ago the team’s shoulder pads were a decade old. The only reason they were able to upgrade to five-year-old pads was because an assistant had a connection to Mississippi State, who donated them to FIU for no cost.

And to top it off, the Panthers are still using the same uniforms from nine years ago.

This tweet speaks for itself.

All that said, Davis is probably better off if he and the school go their separate ways.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.