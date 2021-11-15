College Football World Reacts To Monday’s Butch Davis News

FIU’s Butch Davis will not return to the program next year.

The 69-year-old head coach told the Action Network about his decision, saying, the administration has been “sabotaging” the Panthers’ football team.

Brett McMurphy broke the news on Monday.

FIU’s Butch Davis told @ActionNetworkHQ he will not return next year. “The administration has been sabotaging the program." FIU not allowed to recruit on road last 2 years, had to use Miss St’s old shoulder pads (because of no $) & uniforms are 9 years old https://t.co/RwEouTTOPz — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 15, 2021

Davis arrived at FIU in 2017. Before he took over, the Panthers were in the midst of a five-year streak of losing seasons.

The former Tar Heels coach turned the program around immediately, posting back-to-back winning seasons and a 23-16 record in his first three seasons. That was good for the best three-year span in school history.

Things have been rough for a while at FIU, and now Butch Davis is out. When I visited in 2019, Davis was modernizing the program and hoped to get more admin support. Didn’t happen. https://t.co/FL3wylLTuA — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 15, 2021

According to Davis, he could only offer assistants one-year deals to assistants, which drastically cut down on the number of quality candidates.

If that wasn’t bad enough, when Davis arrived on campus four years ago the team’s shoulder pads were a decade old. The only reason they were able to upgrade to five-year-old pads was because an assistant had a connection to Mississippi State, who donated them to FIU for no cost.

And to top it off, the Panthers are still using the same uniforms from nine years ago.

Loll FIU posted an ad for a new head coach on the AFCA website in the middle of the season without telling Butch Davis https://t.co/dPhLFxQcNH — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) November 15, 2021

All that said, Davis is probably better off if he and the school go their separate ways.