College Football World Reacts To Monday’s Deion Sanders News

Could Deion Sanders be a head coaching candidate at Oklahoma?

The possibility is at least being floated by some on social media. The Sooners are in need of a new head coach, with Lincoln Riley leaving for USC.

Sanders has been a college football head coach for a couple of seasons at Jackson State. He was named the SWAC Coach of the Year on Monday.

“Football legend Deion Sanders has been named the SWAC Coach of the Year. Sanders led Jackson State to a 10-1 overall record and a perfect 8-0 mark in SWAC regular season play. It’s also the Tigers first SWAC East Division title in eight years,” Bruce Feldman tweeted.

Oklahoma fans, though, don’t appear to be interested in the hire.

“Absolutely not,” one fan tweeted.

“No,” another fan added.

“Why on earth is Feldman saying this in connection to the OU job? I would be absolutely humiliated by this hire,” one fan added on social media.

Sanders, one of the greatest NFL players of all-time, addressed the job speculation earlier this month.

“Well, TCU is not the only one interested in my services,” Sanders said, per Football Scoop. “[Jackson State AD] Ashley Robinson is interested in my services and finishing out what I started.

“Never believe rumors, especially when I’ve been in the hospital dern-near a month. Never just go out there and believe what you hear. But trust me, TCU and several others are not the only ones interested in what we do here at Jackson State. They’re trying to figure out the formula. There ain’t no formula, man; it’s loving on these kids, challenging these kids, holding these kids accountable. Making sure they maintain themselves to be smart, tough, fast and disciplined. That’s the secret. Not everyone has this recipe.”

It’s difficult to imagine Sanders landing the Oklahoma job, but it will be an interesting coaching search.