College Football World Reacts To Monday’s Lane Kiffin News

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin in a pregame suit, back while coaching Alabama.GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 11: Offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks on the field before the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

College football fans have plenty to say about the latest Lane Kiffin news.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger has the latest on Kiffin’s new contract with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Kiffin, 46, will have a new salary in 2022. He’ll make $7.25 million. That number will escalate by $100,000 each year of the contract. Kiffin will also have the opportunity to earn as much as a $200,000 bonus, depending on the number of season tickets sold each year.

Here’s a breakdown of Kiffin’s new contract details.

Ole Miss certainly isn’t messing around. The Rebels don’t want to lose Lane Kiffin, who’s the first coach in the program’s history to win 10 games during the regular season.

Take a look at what college football fans are saying about the latest Kiffin contract news.

Despite rumors suggesting Lane Kiffin would end up leaving Oxford this off-season, he’s clearly sticking with the Rebels.

Here’s what he had to say about his new contract over the weekend:

“We are extremely appreciative of Chancellor Glenn Boyce, Director of Athletics Keith Carter, and the entire Ole Miss administration for their commitment and support of our football program,” Kiffin said, via the team’s website. “Sustained success takes a commitment from everyone, and we are excited to continue the work to build a program that makes the entire Ole Miss community proud. I have a tremendous amount of gratitude for our fans, players, and staff. The future is bright! Hotty Toddy.”

Kiffin and Ole Miss will battle Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022.

