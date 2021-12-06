College Football World Reacts To Monday’s Lane Kiffin News

College football fans have plenty to say about the latest Lane Kiffin news.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger has the latest on Kiffin’s new contract with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Kiffin, 46, will have a new salary in 2022. He’ll make $7.25 million. That number will escalate by $100,000 each year of the contract. Kiffin will also have the opportunity to earn as much as a $200,000 bonus, depending on the number of season tickets sold each year.

Here’s a breakdown of Kiffin’s new contract details.

Details of Lane Kiffin's new contract, per @SINow sources:

– starting salary of $7.25M, escalates by $100K each year ($7.55M in final year 2025).

– support staff salary pool to reach a minimum of $3.5M

– Kiffin can get as much as a $200K bonus if at least 40K season tickets sold — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 6, 2021

Ole Miss certainly isn’t messing around. The Rebels don’t want to lose Lane Kiffin, who’s the first coach in the program’s history to win 10 games during the regular season.

Take a look at what college football fans are saying about the latest Kiffin contract news.

$2 million less than what Michigan State is paying Mel Tucker seems like a good deal tbh https://t.co/MgOGnMV0zo — Michael Borkey (@MichaelBorkey) December 6, 2021

THAT is a pay raise…… https://t.co/3OWfhofDxD — Ben Mikell (@BenMikell_FW) December 6, 2021

I could live in Oxford on this … https://t.co/0pCqZweskn — Les A. Penn II (@LesPenn) December 6, 2021

Despite rumors suggesting Lane Kiffin would end up leaving Oxford this off-season, he’s clearly sticking with the Rebels.

Here’s what he had to say about his new contract over the weekend:

“We are extremely appreciative of Chancellor Glenn Boyce, Director of Athletics Keith Carter , and the entire Ole Miss administration for their commitment and support of our football program,” Kiffin said, via the team’s website. “Sustained success takes a commitment from everyone, and we are excited to continue the work to build a program that makes the entire Ole Miss community proud. I have a tremendous amount of gratitude for our fans, players, and staff. The future is bright! Hotty Toddy.”

Kiffin and Ole Miss will battle Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022.