College Football World Reacts To Monday’s Miami News

Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz is officially out. On Monday, Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel broke the news that the university fired Diaz, setting the stage for Mario Cristobal’s return to Coral Gables.

According to Thamel, Diaz was informed of his firing during a Monday morning meeting with Miami’s president. The 47-year-old coach spent just three years on the Hurricanes’ sideline. Now all roads lead to the school bringing in Oregon‘s Mario Cristobal.

“We are grateful to Coach Diaz for his many contributions to our campus community and to his native South Florida, and for the strong leadership and exemplary character he exhibited during his tenure at the University,” Miami president Julio Frenk said in a statement.

Miami’s interest in Cristobal is probably the worst kept secret in college football right now. On Sunday, rumors of the Hurricanes job offer to the Miami alum were widespread. News of Diaz’s firing spread just as quickly.

If Cristobal does end up at Miami, the former Canes offensive lineman is tasked with turning around a struggling football program. The school’s had just one 10-win season since 2003. And Miami seems so far from the early-2000’s greatness it enjoyed under Butch Davis and Larry Coker.

That said, Miami is one of the few universities that feels bigger than college football when they’re rolling. When the Hurricanes were on top of the CFB world, it was almost as if they were in a league of their own; above the NCAA but just below the NFL.

If anyone knows what it takes for Miami to be great again, its Mario Cristobal. The All-Conference tackle was a two-time national champion in the late-80’s, early-90’s.