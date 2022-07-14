College Football World Reacts To National Title Contenders List

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a list of the teams that can win the College Football Playoff National title was released.

247Sports' Bud Elliott believes there are 15 teams that could win a national title this upcoming season. Using a special recruiting formula, Elliott suggested that Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State, Miami, and Auburn could win a national championship in January.

Naturally, fans had something to say about the list.

"(No offense to Bud Elliott’s work here because he’s fantastic but) This is exactly what’s wrong with the current format of the CFP where this can get formulated and estimated," one fan said.

"Being on this list doesn't mean you will win the national championship, but not being on the list means you won't win it," another fan said.

"Georgia, Alabama and OSU are once again the three most talented teams in the country yet again," a third fan said.

The number of champions over the past decade suggests that there aren't even 15 teams that can win the national title.

