College Football World Reacts To National Title Kickoff Time News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) kisses the National Championship Trophy after the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff National Championship game just got an earlier start time.

On Thursday, ESPN PR revealed a programming update for the upcoming national title game. Instead of the usual 8 p.m. ET start time, the January 9, 2023 contest will now kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Fans on the East Coast have long complained about the game's late start time.

"Finally no more pregame naps necessary lol," one fan wrote.

"What a great move by ESPN. It's better that 100 percent of the country is up for the end of the game instead of the beginning," another added.

Some West Coast fans are concerned about conflicts with the workday. The National Championship game will now kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET.

"West coast ppl just gotta go in & leave work early," one fan wrote.

"A win for the East coast. A loss for the west coast (like usual when it comes to T.V. times)," another said.

What do you think of this schedule change?