College Football World Reacts To National Title Site News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 30: A general view of the field before the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Michigan State Spartans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

SoFi Stadium in California and NRG Stadium in Texas are going to host the college football national title game in 2023 and 2024. But today we learned which venues will host the two national title games after that.

On Monday, Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy reported that Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will host the 2025 and 2026 national title games respectively. It was originally supposed to be Las Vegas hosting the 2025 title game, but Atlanta was a late replacement.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium previously hosted the national title game in 2018. Hard Rock Stadium hosted the game in 2021.

Some college fans are curious to know what event might have created a "scheduling conflict" that would lead Las Vegas to drop out of the running. Others believe that Miami deserves a chance to host so quickly given that COVID-19 affected attendance at the one they hosted in 2021.

Of the eight national title games since the inception of the College Football Playoff, five have been played in the southeast through Texas.

The other three games have been played in Indianapolis, Santa Clara and Glendale.

Thus far there hasn't been a national title game hosted in either the northwest or the northeast. Though given the temperatures in that part of the country come national title time, that isn't going to change in the near future.