College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Coaching Search News

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Nebraska head coaching search is starting to come into focus.

According to Bruce Feldman, Nebraska is high on Lance Leipold, Matt Campbell, and Bill O'Brien.

Leipold is currently the head coach at Kansas and is doing a great job with that program. The Jayhawks are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2007 just a year after they won two games.

Campbell is currently the head coach at Iowa State and has been there for the last seven seasons.

O'Brien is with Nick Saban down at Alabama as his offensive coordinator. He was in consideration for the Virginia Tech job before it went with Brent Pry.

Nebraska fans are pretty happy with this report.

Nebraska likely won't make a hire until the end of this season.

Mickey Joseph is currently the interim head coach after Scott Frost got fired a little over a week ago.