College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Mascot News

The Nebraska Huskers mascot will have a new logo heading into 2020.

The school announced earlier this weekend that it is altering the logo for its school mascot, as its hand gesture has been linked to white supremacy.

The original cartoon logo of Herbie Husker featured the mascot doing the “OK” hand gesture. That gesture has been co-opted by white supremacists in recent years.

So, the Herbie Husker mascot will now do the “No. 1” signal.

“The concern about the hand gesture was brought to our attention by our apparel provider and others, and we decided to move forward with a revised Herbie Husker logo,” the athletic department statement said. “The process of changing the logo began in 2020, and we updated our brand guidelines in July of 2021.”

Many fans appreciate the progressiveness of the Huskers.

“Nebraska isn’t a political institution. It’s a pretty darn conservative university choosing to ditch a mascot flashing a sign that offends some people. It seems understanding and kind. At some point some people starting finding kindness and understanding a political negative,” one fan tweeted.

“Kudos to the University of Nebraska for being proactive. Not about “Woke Culture”…it’s about common decency and respect for others. There are a few others that should follow suit…” another fan admitted.

One apparel merchandiser, meanwhile, had a telling admission following the change.

“It’s just the world we live in,” one merchandiser said.

