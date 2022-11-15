College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Search Rumor

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is currently in Nebraska and has a "strong connection" with the football program, per former Cornhuskers star and current NFL analyst Will Compton.

Rhule is reportedly being considered as a possible option to take over as the new head coach in Lincoln.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this rumor.

"You'd think going from the Big12 to NFL he'd realize he can't coach in leagues with defenses," one fan wrote.

"This could be a good move for the huskers," another added.

"Off to ruin the lives of another fanbase," another said.

Rhule is fresh off a disastrous NFL coaching career in Carolina, but he does have a solid resume at the collegiate level. Through seven seasons with Temple (2013-16) and Baylor (2017-19), he notched a 47-43 record — turning both programs in double-digit-win bowl teams.

In his most recent collegiate season, Rhule led Baylor to the Sugar Bowl behind an 11-2 record.

Nebraska is currently operating under interim head coach Mickey Joseph following the firing of Scott Frost earlier this year.