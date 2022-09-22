College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News

27 Oct 2001 : General view of the field during the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Nebraska Cornhuskers won 20-10. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Allsport

Understandably, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are having a tough time selling out Memorial Stadium.

According to athletic director Trev Alberts, there are "a little over 1,000 or so" tickets available for next weekend's home game against Indiana on October 1.

"At this point I think the reality is we're probably on a week-by-week basis," Alberts said regarding the program's sellout streak, per team insider Brian Christopherson.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Sellout streak in jeopardy," one fan wrote.

"I’d be nice to get some Ws to go along w our loyalty. This streak been over for the fans. Corporate companies in Nebraska gonna have to keep taking one for the team if sell-outs are going to continue. Put some championships together, hell a bowl game, Hell just some Ws," another added.

"Surely one of those big time boosters that think they are bigger than the program can buy them all and pour some more money into this dumpster fire!" another said.

Including this year's home games against North Dakota, Georgia Southern and Oklahoma, the Cornhuskers football program currently has a sellout streak sitting at 385 consecutive games.

With a shocking home loss to Georgia Southern and a brutal blowout loss to Oklahoma, Nebraska fans are starting to lose hope in their once-great program. The team fired head coach Scott Frost after Week 2, opening up a full-blown head coaching search and limbo period for the struggling 2022 squad.

Perhaps a win over the Hoosiers next weekend will be enough to continue the streak while Nebraska searches for its next program leader.