College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Suspension News

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 20: Nebraska Cornhusker helmets before their game at Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Nebraska offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili was declared ineligible for the 2022 college football season following a failed drug test.

The Huskers junior guard was slated to start the 2022 season and expected to play a pretty big role in helping Mark Whipple's offense hum. But now he's committed to preparing for the 2023 season.

"This spring I was informed by the NCAA that due to a failed drug test I am ineligible for the 2022 season," Nouili tweeted. "I'd like to apologize to my family, teammates, coaches and Husker fans for my error in judgment. It is an honor to be a part of this football program and represent this University and I do not take that responsibility lightly. Thanks to coach [Scott] Frost, our athletic and university administration for allowing me to continue to be part of this program in 2022. I look forward to returning to the field to represent Nebraska in 2023. Go Big Red!"

College football fans have taken to Twitter to praise Nouili for being so forthcoming and taking responsibility. While some have criticized him for being a PED or drug user, the majority of the reactions are positive.

Nouredin Nouili played all 12 games for Nebraska last year, starting seven at guard.

In his first start for the team, Nouili helped the Huskers offense put up over 420 yards and average over eight yards per carry in a 56-7 win over Northwestern.

Losing Nouili for the season may be a big blow to the Huskers. It's a critical season for head coach Scott Frost, and if they don't get back to bowl eligibility, he might be a goner.

Will Nebraska's offense be able to thrive without Nouredin Nouili?