College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Transfer News

Welcome to college football in 2022.

Monday morning, a seventh-year Nebraska Huskers player decided to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. Yes, you read that correctly – a seventh-year college football player will be entering the transfer portal.

Will Honas, a seventh-year linebacker for the Huskers football program, has decided to pursue other options moving forward.

Sean Callahan of Rivals.com first reported the news.

College football fans across the country have taken to social media to react to the news.

“Lots of students go to college for 7 years. They’re called ‘doctor,'” one fan joked on social media.

“And you thought Brad Davison and Jordan Bohannon had long college careers!” another fan joked on Twitter.

“My boys only class remaining is Advanced Underwater Basket-Weaving,” one fan added on social media.

“I’m all for college athletes unionizing…I didn’t think pension plans would be on the table,” another fan added.

Nebraska is coming off another disappointing season, but the Huskers have high hopes heading into 2022.