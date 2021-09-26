The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska’s Crushing Loss

Nebraska Huskers head coach Scott Frost on the sideline.CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost during a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Another week, another crushing loss for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Huskers football program.

Nebraska appeared to be on the verge of a huge road win at Michigan State for most of Saturday night’s contest. However, the Huskers collapsed late – in typical fashion under Frost – and suffered yet another crushing loss.

Michigan State topped Nebraska in overtime, 23-20, on Saturday evening.

The Huskers lead the Spartans late, but gave up a back-breaking punt return for a touchdown. Nebraska was unable to move the ball from there, leading to overtime.

In overtime, the Huskers got the ball first, but quarterback Adrian Martinez threw an interception on third down that was nearly returned for a game-winning touchdown. The Huskers were able to stop the Spartans short, but Michigan State made a game-winning field goal with its ensuing possession.

It was an especially crushing loss for Frost and Co.

Nebraska’s defense played at an incredibly high level on Saturday night. Unfortunately, the Huskers yet again made a ton of brutal mistakes on offense and on special teams.

The Huskers fell to 2-3 on the season with Saturday night’s loss, while the Spartans improved to 4-0.

