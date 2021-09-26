College Football World Reacts To Nebraska’s Crushing Loss

Another week, another crushing loss for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Huskers football program.

Nebraska appeared to be on the verge of a huge road win at Michigan State for most of Saturday night’s contest. However, the Huskers collapsed late – in typical fashion under Frost – and suffered yet another crushing loss.

Michigan State topped Nebraska in overtime, 23-20, on Saturday evening.

The Huskers lead the Spartans late, but gave up a back-breaking punt return for a touchdown. Nebraska was unable to move the ball from there, leading to overtime.

Can't talk too busy watching this Spartan 🔥.@JaydenReed5 with the 63 YD punt return ➡️ TD. 🤯@MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/UI1QIxDaHt — Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) September 26, 2021

In overtime, the Huskers got the ball first, but quarterback Adrian Martinez threw an interception on third down that was nearly returned for a game-winning touchdown. The Huskers were able to stop the Spartans short, but Michigan State made a game-winning field goal with its ensuing possession.

It was an especially crushing loss for Frost and Co.

Being a Nebraska fan is some special kind of Hell. — Jake Sorensen (@937JakeSorensen) September 26, 2021

Nebraska should have used more analysts to coach their special teams. They just gave up a game-tying punt return to Michigan State. Such a glaring weakness under Scott Frost, and it keeps undercutting them at the biggest moments. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 26, 2021

Growing up (a) as a Mizzou fan (b) in the 1980s and 1990s, I never thought there would be a point where I genuinely feel bad for Nebraska. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 26, 2021

Matt Coghlin's 21-yard field goal is good to win it. Spartans rush the field. Final: Michigan State 24, Nebraska 21. That's Nebraska football, folks. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) September 26, 2021

Another brutal loss for Nebraska, which just can't win close games under Scott Frost. Effort is there, but Huskers always seem to make a few too many mistakes. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 26, 2021

Nebraska’s defense played at an incredibly high level on Saturday night. Unfortunately, the Huskers yet again made a ton of brutal mistakes on offense and on special teams.

The Huskers fell to 2-3 on the season with Saturday night’s loss, while the Spartans improved to 4-0.