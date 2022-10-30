College Football World Reacts To Nervous Quarterback's Video

STILLWATER, OK - AUGUST 30: An Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet before the game against the Missouri State Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Cowboys defeated the Bears 58-17. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Even some of the most talented players have nerves when they make the jump to the next level.

In Saturday's game, Oklahoma State freshman QB Gunnar Gundy was visibly shaking as he took his first snaps as a Cowboy. Something that was caught by trainer Trey Hannam.

"Whoa. Freshman at OK State taking his first snaps.. Imagine how much of a dog in high school he was to get there," he tweeted. "Still nervous. These players are people."

The college football world reacted to the signal-caller's nerves across social media.

"I’m not an OSU fan in the [least] bit!! But mad respect to anyone that takes a snap as a D1 quarterback," a user commented.

"I used to be sick all day before games where I started as a mike linebacker," another replied. "Nervous as hell."

"Wow this gives context to this clip. Hell yeah he was nervous but he did it!!" another exclaimed. "Dope!!!"

Gundy finished 2-7 for 16 yards and an interception in mop-up duty of OK State's 48-point shutout loss to the Wildcats.