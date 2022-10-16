College Football World Reacts To New Coaches' Poll Rankings

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after the Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

As we await the release of the college football Week 8 AP Poll, the Week 8 Coaches' Poll ranking is now out. And there were a lot of changes.

The biggest and most notable was a rare regular season loss for the Alabama Crimson Tide at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers. That resulted in Alabama dropping from No. 1 to No. 6, while Tennessee rises from No. 8 to No. 4.

Three more teams dropped out of the top 10 after suffering their first losses of the season: USC (6th to 12th), Oklahoma State (6th to 11th) and Penn State (10th to 16th).

Ohio State and Michigan were among the biggest beneficiaries of the new poll and showed how much they loved it on social media:

Vols fans were a little less amused and only rising four spots despite beating the No. 1 team in the country.

Things are shaping up for November's Georgia-Tennessee game to be an SEC title elimination game. Whoever loses that one will likely miss the SEC Championship Game, and will be hard-pressed reach the College Football Playoff.

Over in the Big Ten, Ohio State and Michigan are on the verge of once again playing with a spot in both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff on the line.

Clemson, TCU, Ole Miss and Oregon are still in the conversation too.

What are your thoughts on the Coaches' Poll?