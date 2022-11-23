College Football World Reacts To New Playoff Rankings

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the USC Trojans looks on during warm up before the game against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

As is the case each week, the new College Football Playoff rankings have sparked some discourse around the college football world.

The top 4 teams in the nation remain the same for the third week in a row, featuring No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU — the only four unbeaten teams in the country.

Two-loss LSU got the nod at No. 5 over one-loss USC.

Here's the full rankings list:

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU LSU USC Alabama Clemson Oregon Tennessee Penn State Kansas State Washington Utah Notre Dame Florida State North Carolina UCLA Tulane Mississippi Oregon State UCF Texas Cincinnati Louisville

The college football world took to Twitter to react to these new rankings.

"I continue to think it’s wild that Clemson is ranked behind 2-loss Alabama and more importantly USC, a team with ONE good win all season. That said, this week they both play legit opponents that might mix things up," one fan wrote.

"Michigan-Ohio State loser is sitting pretty once Notre Dame downs USC," another said.

"USC has one road loss by one point to the No. 14 team but somehow is behind LSU, who lost at home by 27 to the No. 9 team? Obviously it will work itself out but the committee is always make sure it’s positioned to get two SEC teams in," another added.

This coming weekend's exciting slate of college football matchups should cause some significant shakeups near the top of the list.