College Football World Reacts To Neyland Stadium Update

KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 19: A general view of the field taken during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores on November 19, 2005 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Commodores defeated the Volunteers 28-24. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Tennessee has replaced the "VOLS" letters at the top of Neyland Stadium.

The new letters still spell out the word "VOLS" but there's a new design that shows new colors and frames.

Tennesee released the new look via its Twitter account for football:

Vols fans absolutely love this new update.

The new letters are now at the top of the stadium and will be visible to everyone inside and outside of it.

This is part of many renovations to Neyland Stadium. It's been the home of the Volunteers since 1921 and will continue to be for many years to come.