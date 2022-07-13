College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban, Deion Sanders Commercial

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban and Deion Sanders appear to have gotten over whatever animosity there was between the two coaches following Saban's past comments.

Back in May, the Alabama coach alleged that Sanders and Jackson State paid top recruit Travis Hunter "a million dollars” to flip his commitment from Florida State.

However, in a teaser for their ongoing ad partnership with Aflac insurance, seem to have put the spat behind them. With Sanders tweeting, "Two [GOATs]. 1 [Duck]. No beef."

The college football world reacted to the coaches reunion on social media.

"Jimbo Fisher has scheduled a press conference to address this," tweeted an Alabama fan.

"Golden..." another said.

"Never a doubt," another user replied.

"The duo everyone missed," Aflac commented.

Now wouldn't it be fun to get Saban and Jimbo in a room...