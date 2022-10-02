College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban Interview News

ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts in the third quarter of the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Camping World Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. Alabama won 51-14. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Nick Saban is taking some heat from fans for his seemingly prepared, angry response to Jenny Dell's postgame question.

After the Alabama's win over Arkansas, the Crimson Tide coach anticipated a question about Bryce Young's injury but instead got one about the team's resiliency. It didn't seem to matter to Saban though.

The college football world reacted to Saban's postgame interview on Saturday night.

"What a [clown] moment by Nick," one user replied.

"She literally asked him about the TEAM," another commented.

"Great coach. Even greater asshole."

"Nick Saban is always suspiciously condescending when the postgame interviewer is a woman," a viewer tweeted.

"Amazing," said Tyler Dunne.

Not the legendary coach's finest interview moment.