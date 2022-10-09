College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher News

Coming into Saturday night's game, many wondered how Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher would interact after last year's game and this summer's war of words.

Per Al.com's Michael Casagrande, the two coaches met for about 30 seconds after their handshake, but not until Fisher was pointed out by an Alabama assistant.

The college football world reacted to the exchange on social media.

"Saban: 'I still say you bought your whole team.' ... Jimbo: 'OK, narcissist,'" tweeted Pat Forde.

"CNS’ body language though," commented an Alabama fan.

"“Have you seen the video of the guy in overalls trying to tell the joke about me?”

"Coach is a better man than me," another Tide fan replied. "I don’t have nothing to say if it’s me."

"So how about that ride in?"

The surrounding circumstances are eerily similar to last year's instant classic. Could we be in for another tonight?