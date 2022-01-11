College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban Press Conference Video

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a wonderful moment during the postgame press conference of Monday’s National Championship.

Right as Bryce Young and Will Anderson were getting ready to leave, Saban sat them down and gave a heartfelt statement about how proud he was of them.

“I’d like to say something,” Saban said. “These two guys that are sitting up here, they’re not defined by one game. These guys played great for us all year. They’re great competitors and they were great leaders on this team. They also contributed tremendously to the success of this team and we would not be here without them. Both of them take responsibility for the loss, but both of them contributed in a lot of ways in a positive way for a chance to win. I just wanna thank them for that and let everybody know how proud I am of these two guys.”

At the end of Bryce Young and Will Anderson’s press conference, Nick Saban stops them from getting up to say: “These two guys that are sitting up here, they’re not defined by one game.” He finishes by stating how proud he is of those two players. What it’s all about ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VTeiaeDzeB — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 11, 2022

The college football world wasted no time loving this statement from Saban on social media.

That’s why Coach Saban can recruit the best. https://t.co/c5G9RaMDVc — Warren Albert (@WarrenAlbert14) January 11, 2022

As a man, this is all we need. Simply recognition and understanding. When you do your best sometimes it isn't enough, but a pat on the back can put it all behind. https://t.co/8hniyutG63 — MacAttack7593 (@MacAttack7593) January 11, 2022

This is a leader – what a class act. https://t.co/SuzPNs6Rgk — Kipton Bucey (@kipbucey) January 11, 2022

A truly remarkable and class moment by Coach Saban. True Papa Bear Coach for these men who left it all on the field. #CFBPlayoff https://t.co/tCktECiGPI — Bill Newman | Bill the Wine Guy (@billwine5) January 11, 2022

This. This is not only how a coach responds, but how a leader leads. Well done Coach Saban. https://t.co/YuOlWTClNj — mikeallers (@mikeallers1) January 11, 2022

I have a lot of respect for Saban, yes I cheer against #RollTide but you gotta respect the coach and team https://t.co/ny6g3vuWgc — Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) January 11, 2022

I'm obviously no Alabama fan, but I think Nick Saban is a better guy than everyone seems to assume. https://t.co/djuFa6E9qh — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 11, 2022

The Crimson Tide fell to the Bulldogs, 33-18 as they couldn’t go back-to-back after beating the Ohio State Buckeyes last year.

Rest assured though, Alabama will be back and this statement is a big reason why.