The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban Press Conference Video

Nick Saban shaking hands with Kirby Smart.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs shake hands after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a wonderful moment during the postgame press conference of Monday’s National Championship.

Right as Bryce Young and Will Anderson were getting ready to leave, Saban sat them down and gave a heartfelt statement about how proud he was of them.

“I’d like to say something,” Saban said. “These two guys that are sitting up here, they’re not defined by one game. These guys played great for us all year. They’re great competitors and they were great leaders on this team. They also contributed tremendously to the success of this team and we would not be here without them. Both of them take responsibility for the loss, but both of them contributed in a lot of ways in a positive way for a chance to win. I just wanna thank them for that and let everybody know how proud I am of these two guys.”

The college football world wasted no time loving this statement from Saban on social media.

The Crimson Tide fell to the Bulldogs, 33-18 as they couldn’t go back-to-back after beating the Ohio State Buckeyes last year.

Rest assured though, Alabama will be back and this statement is a big reason why.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.