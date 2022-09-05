College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Press Conference Remark

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks during a press conference after the Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Some great assistants have come and gone throughout Nick Saban's run in Alabama, including former Crimson Tide OC Steve Sarkisian, who will be on the opposing sideline for Texas this weekend.

At Monday's press conference, Saban was asked about the difficulty of playing a team led by someone who's familiar with Bama's system. To which the seven-time national champ responded:

We've played several teams who know us. But you act like we don't know them.

The college football world reacted to Saban's remark on social media.

"Can anyone really know another person? Truly know them?"

"Whatever the line is for Saturday is not going to be enough," said Tim Bielik. "It could be Alabama -50 and I'd probably still take Alabama."

"Same energy: 'People have doubted me my whole life' ~ #1 overall recruit & Heisman winner Bryce Young."

"Saban looking across the field on Saturday morning," another commented.

"Fully prepared to watch Saban hit the griddy midfield after the A&M game at this rate," tweeted Mike Golic Jr.

Sheesh.