College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Broadcasting News

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 23: A detail view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet is seen on a Bench holder during a game between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on October 23, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NBC's has reportedly found its new broadcasting team for the 2022 season and beyond.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Jason Garrett and Jac Collinsworth will take over the booth from Mike Tirico and Drew Brees, with Bree leaving after one year and Tirico shifting to full-time "Sunday Night Football" duties.

The college football world reacted to the network's new pairing on social media.

"Wasn't planning on going to any ND games this year. That might have to change now..." one user replied.

"Speechless," another wrote.

"One Collinsworth was enough."

"Not a fan," tweeted Harrison Vapnek.

"Can’t help but feel angry on behalf of all my friends in broadcasting," commented James Santelli. "They’re all talented people who work hard too, but Jac Collinsworth gets to take the Nepotism Slip ‘n Slide into a network play-by-play job."

"If I was a Notre Dame fan I would hate NBC so much," another said. "Sure, Mike Golic is right there in South Bend, but why use him when a guy who’s had nothing to do with the school or CFB in decades is available to work with the totally green play by play guy?"

"Jac could very well be good at this. I’m not too familiar with his work. But the problem is there are *many* really good broadcasters who are deserving of consideration for such an opportunity and will never get a look because their last name isn’t Collinsworth," replied Tyler Greever.

"NBC could have made a bold move and put a deserving woman in the booth (Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm, Beth Mowins)," tweeted Deadspin's Julie DiCaro. "Instead, we get this."

Not a ton of happy CFB fans out there.