College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Jersey News

The college football world has been swimming in news this afternoon after realignment news broke.

USC and UCLA are reportedly planning to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. That news comes just a year after Oklahoma and Texas announced their plans to leave the Big 12 for the SEC.

One school without a conference - at least for football - is also in the headlines, albeit for a lesser reason. On Thursday afternoon, Notre Dame announced it will be wearing green uniforms for a non-conference game against California.

It didn't take long for fans to start reacting to the news.

"The biggest news in college football today," one fan joked.

"When done right, Notre Dame's green football jerseys are the single greatest jersey in sports," another fan said.

"Initial thoughts: 1. I LOVE that Freeman is embracing green jerseys whereas his predecessor did not. 2. I WISH it was different green jerseys than UA’s green with blue numbers. 3. WHY AGAINST CAL?? YOU HAVE CLEMSON ON THE SCHEDULE!" another fan said.

Fans will get to see the new uniform in action on September 17.