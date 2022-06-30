College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Report

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: A detail view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish players helmet showing the CFP logo during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

There's a chance that another top program could join a top conference in the near future.

Notre Dame has been an independent in college football since 1996, though that could change soon due to the latest news surrounding USC and UCLA.

Both schools are expected to join the Big Ten in 2024 and a press conference is expected to happen within the next day or so.

ESPN's Heather Dinich is now reporting that if Notre Dame were to withdraw from the ACC (for its other sports), it would be able to play football wherever.

The school would still have to pay an exit fee and a grant of rights fee to the ACC for the other sports, though.

Some fans think that it's only a matter of time before Notre Dame bolts.T

This would be another seismic shift in college sports if it were to happen.