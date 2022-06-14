College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Academics Drama

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 24: The Ohio State Marching Band performs the Script Ohio before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2012 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman continues to take not so subtle jabs at his alma mater ahead of the Irish's season opener against Ohio State.

Most recently, Freeman took a little swipe at the Buckeyes academics. Saying in an interview with CBS Sports:

'You don’t go to class [at places like that]?' Freeman asked rhetorically. “Okay, take some online classes, show up for your appointments. At Notre Dame, you’re forced every day to go to class.'

The college football world reacted to Freeman's Ohio State comments Tuesday.

"This is why people don’t like [Notre Dame]," one user replied. "Say whatever you want about your school, but putting down a rival school makes you look childish."

"Every Notre Dame undergraduate thinks they have a Nobel Prize stapled to their English major," another commented.

"A Buckeye once famously said 'we ain't come to play school' and now OSU is mad about this comment?" asked a Michigan fan. "It's accurate..."

WOWWWWW… Marcus overstepping here big time,"said another. "Almost like he’s trying too hard to prove he’s not a Buckeye but he’s all in at ND."

"I’ll never understand this as a dig. If I’m going to pick a college as a HS kid… give me the one that doesn’t require I go to class," another tweeted.

September 3 can't come soon enough.