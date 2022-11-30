College Football World Reacts To Ohio State, Alabama Rankings

Ohio State and Alabama are the first teams out of this week's College Football Playoff top 4.

The now No. 5 Buckeyes are fresh off a blowout home loss to the Michigan Wolverines. The No. 6 Crimson Tide have two losses on the year.

Both have been eliminated from conference championship contention and will not play this coming weekend. That being said, both still remain within striking distance as the next teams up.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to these rankings.

"That would make an awesome bowl game," one fan wrote.

"This is how I thought it'd go. Ohio State's best wins > Alabama's best wins + one fewer loss," another added.

"Ohio State is not a physical football team. They were soft against Michigan. Alabama should be ranked ahead, and that’s not SEC bias," another said.

Some chaos will need to take place this championship weekend if either of these teams want to punch their ticket to the CFP.

Here's this weekend's championship schedule for the current top 4:

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 14 LSU

No. 2 Michigan vs. Purdue

No. 3 TCU vs. No. 10 Kansas State

No. 4 USC vs. No. 11 Utah

Selection Sunday will take place on Dec. 4.