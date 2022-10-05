College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coaching News

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 24: The Ohio State Marching Band performs the Script Ohio before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2012 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The college football rumor mill recently suggested that Ohio State passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Brian Hartline could be interested in leaving Columbus to become the offensive coordinator for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Ohio State insider Austin Ward took to Twitter to dispel those rumors.

"Since we have been asked about it for some reason: @OhioSt_Rivals sources with direct knowledge of the situation strongly, categorically denied that Brian Hartline would have any interest in leaving Ohio State to be the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame," Ward reports.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Do ppl/teams not realize that he doesn’t want to leave OSU rn? Lmfao," one fan asked.

"The Notre Dame OC job is a downgrade," another said.

"How anything other than this would be reported at this time is beyond me," another added.

Hartline is widely considered one of the top assistant coaches in the nation — particularly when it comes to recruiting.

Earlier this offseason, he reeled in the No. 2 and No. 3-ranked wide receiver recruits in the 2023 class within a two-day span. The former Buckeyes star is also responsible for bringing in five-star wideouts Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming, and for coaching first-round NFL draft picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.

The Notre Dame offense led by offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has struggled early in the 2022 season. That being said, it appears Hartline won't be making a move to take over that job anytime soon.

Ohio State took down Notre Dame 21-10 in the first game of the 2022 season.