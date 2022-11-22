College Football World Reacts To Ohio State, Michigan Betting Line

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 25: Kekoa Crawford #1 of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 25, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In just a few days, the Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Michigan Wolverines in the most anticipated game of the season.

It's No. 2 vs. No. 3 in a battle of teams hoping to make the College Football Playoff. Ohio State enters the game as a 7.5-point favorite over Jim Harbaugh and company.

However, it's Michigan that is receiving the largest amount of bets. According to Michigan reporter James Yoder, 95-percent of the money is being spent on Michigan to cover the betting line.

Fans flocked to social media to share their opinions.

"Normally I would be very concerned about this, as the public usually is wrong when it’s that lopsided. However Michigan has legal sports betting and Ohio doesn’t, so that could be skewing the numbers," one fan pointed out.

Others think the betting news is good news for Ohio State.

"This is good for Ohio State," one fan said.

"Good. That means Ohio State is winning," added another.

Who will get the win?