College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Offense News

The Ohio State Buckeyes' offense has looked absolutely unstoppable to start the 2022 college football season.

The No. 3-ranked squad has now scored at least 45 points in five straight games, making them the first Big Ten squad to accomplish that feat since Michigan did it in 1946-47.

The Buckeyes lead the Michigan State Spartans 49-13 midway through the fourth quarter. Heisman-contending quarterback C.J. Stroud has six passing touchdowns on the day — tying the program record he set against Michigan State last season. Stroud has three games this season with at least five touchdowns.

The Buckeyes' highest single-game scoring total came in a 77-21 win over Toledo in Week 3. Their lowest total came in a season-opening 21-10 win over Notre Dame.

Including today's score, Ohio State averages 48.83 points per game.