College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Big Recruiting Loss

It's rare when Ohio State loses a top football recruit, but that's exactly what happened on Tuesday afternoon.

2023 four-star tight end flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Alabama in a stunning move.

"First of all, I'm grateful for Ohio State, the coaching staff, and the Buckeye players and fans," the statement read. "I have a lot of respect for the program and the team. I've been all in with Buckeye Nation, so this decision and announcement is hard for me. After much discussion and prayer, my family and I have decided it would be best to de-commit from Ohio State University. I take commitment and loyalty very seriously, but it's the right choice I needed to make for my future and my family. With that being said, I'm flipping my commitment to the University of Alabama. I look forward to what the future brings and how I can develop as a player and person under Coach Saban and Coach Cox. Roll Tide!"

Lockwood is currently the second-best player in his home state (Tennessee) and the ninth-best tight end recruit in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings. He's also the No. 141 overall recruit in the country, regardless of position.

College football fans were quick with their reactions to this massive news.

Alabama now has the top recruiting class in the country for 2023, per 247Sports.