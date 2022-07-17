College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Latest 4-Star Commit

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State's football program has gotten another major commitment for its 2023 recruiting class.

Four-star tight end Jelani Thurman committed to OSU over Michigan State, Alabama, and Auburn.

The rich keep on getting richer as the Buckeyes have the top recruiting class in the country, per 247Sports.

This was OSU's 15th four-star recruit for 2023 as the program continues to win a lot of major recruiting battles.

Therman is currently the No. 11 player in his home state (Georgia) and the ninth-best tight end recruit in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings.

The son of a former NFL linebacker and WNBA player, he's also the No. 135 overall recruit in the nation, regardless of position.

Fans aren't surprised that Therman committed to the Buckeyes.

"Big, fast, athletic tight end with NFL bloodlines —@jelani3345 gives Ohio State the two-man TE class they’ve been after the last four cycles. He and @TyLockwood7 will be a problem and complement each other’s style so both should be on the field together A LOT," Jeremy Birmingham tweeted.

Ohio State is going to continue to rack up these recruits for years to come.