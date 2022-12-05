College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Major Staff Loss

COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 17: A detail of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field on November 17, 2018 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Ohio State's coaching staff is reportedly going to be looking a lot different next season.

Per KJRH TV's Cayden McFarland:

"I'm hearing Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the new head coach at Tulsa today. Wilson had a great 9 season run at OU from 2002-10, before becoming the Head Coach at Indiana and then OC at tOSU."

The college football world reacted to the big news out of Columbus on Monday.

"Day had to make a huge hire last offseason on the defensive side of the ball. Now he gets to do the same thing on offense this year. Won’t be surprised if Hartline moves to co-OC," a Buckeyes fan account replied.

"Awesome get for Tulsa, love this for them. Can’t think of a better person they could go get. Perfect hire. Sad day for Ohio State," another user said.

"Kevin Wilson appears to be back in the head-coaching business," tweeted the Indy Star's Zach Osterman.

"We will [never] really know how big of a part of the OSU offense’s success in recent years was attributable to Wilson, but I think it is probably substantially more than he’ll get credit for," commented SB Nation's Buckeyes account. "Nonetheless, this is a move that SHOULD lead to major changes for Day’s offensive staff."

End of an era at The Shoe.