College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Quarterback Commitment

Ohio State added to its already star-studded 2023 recruiting class.

The Buckeyes added four-star quarterback Brock Glenn on Saturday. Glenn chose OSU over the likes of Florida State, LSU, TCU, and Auburn.

Glenn is the eighth-best player in his home state (Tennessee) and the No. 17 quarterback recruit in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings. He's also the No. 335 overall recruit, regardless of position.

The Buckeyes currently have the second-best recruiting class in the country following this commit. Glenn is the 16th four-star recruit in their class.

College football fans/media members aren't surprised that the Buckeyes got richer.

"Ohio State's pursuit for a 2023 quarterback took some twists, but the Buckeyes got one. Brock Glenn, a four-star prospect from Memphis, has committed to OSU," Bill Rabinowitz tweeted.

"Congrats to Lausanne QB Brock Glenn who has committed to Ohio State! It’s been a while since Memphis had a P5 QB commit. Brock told me recently he’ll be graduating in December and will be in Columbus for spring ball," John Varlas tweeted.

It remains to be seen if the Buckeyes can land the top recruiting class when the cycle ends.