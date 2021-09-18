The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State’s Quarterback Situation

Ohio State quarterbacks at the Spring Game.COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 17: Quarterbacks Jack Miller III #9, Kyle McCord #14 and C.J. Stroud #7, all of the Ohio State Buckeyes watch their teammate during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

It’s rare for a program like Ohio State to make an in-season quarterback change, but one might be needed in Columbus right now.

Ohio State is coming off a Week 2 loss to Oregon. The Buckeyes’ offense came alive late in the contest, with C.J. Stroud putting up big numbers at quarterback. However, Ohio State’s defense wasn’t able to get many stops, and the offense had a crushing turnover late.

Week 3 isn’t going much better.

Ohio State leads Tulsa, 10-6, late in the first half in Columbus. Stroud has been inconsistent at best, throwing for less than 100 yards and an interception. The offense is clearly in need of a spark.

Many believe that the Buckeyes could look to make a quarterback change at halftime. There are several talented quarterbacks on the roster, including five-star Kyle McCord.

Big-time college football programs have made in-season quarterback changes before. Most notably, Dabo Swinney benched veteran Kelly Bryant in favor of true freshman Trevor Lawrence. That move worked out extremely well for the Tigers, who went on to win the national championship.

Ohio State probably doesn’t have a Trevor Lawrence on the roster – Quinn Ewers was just as hyped up, but he’s an early enrollee – but a change could spark improvement.

