College Football World Reacts To Ohio State’s Quarterback Situation

It’s rare for a program like Ohio State to make an in-season quarterback change, but one might be needed in Columbus right now.

Ohio State is coming off a Week 2 loss to Oregon. The Buckeyes’ offense came alive late in the contest, with C.J. Stroud putting up big numbers at quarterback. However, Ohio State’s defense wasn’t able to get many stops, and the offense had a crushing turnover late.

Week 3 isn’t going much better.

Ohio State leads Tulsa, 10-6, late in the first half in Columbus. Stroud has been inconsistent at best, throwing for less than 100 yards and an interception. The offense is clearly in need of a spark.

Many believe that the Buckeyes could look to make a quarterback change at halftime. There are several talented quarterbacks on the roster, including five-star Kyle McCord.

Would not be surprised at all if CJ Stroud doesn't start the 2nd half. — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) September 18, 2021

Think it’s about time Kyle McCord starts getting warmed up….. — Ohio State Ev (@DoubleVodkaDon) September 18, 2021

Henderson wide open and you force it into double coverage… Hate bailing on a QB, but it may be time for a look at Kyle McCord — The Victory Bell (@VictoryBellOSU) September 18, 2021

Kyle McCord trending in Columbus in 3 …. 2….. 1 …. — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmesTV) September 18, 2021

Stroud has been……not so good. This has been ugly to watch. Is it so bad to say maybe we can watch Kyle McCord for a couple series? — Matt Baxendell (@MattBaxendell) September 18, 2021

Big-time college football programs have made in-season quarterback changes before. Most notably, Dabo Swinney benched veteran Kelly Bryant in favor of true freshman Trevor Lawrence. That move worked out extremely well for the Tigers, who went on to win the national championship.

Ohio State probably doesn’t have a Trevor Lawrence on the roster – Quinn Ewers was just as hyped up, but he’s an early enrollee – but a change could spark improvement.