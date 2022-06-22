College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Recruiting Dominance

Ohio State is quickly becoming WRU and they didn't let up a bit on Wednesday.

In three straight days, the Buckeyes landed commitments from two of the top three wide receiver recruits in the nation. And now, No. 9 receiver Noah Rodgers as well.

Since returning to Ohio State as an assistant, Brian Hartline has thrown down the Infinity Gauntlet when it comes to recruiting the WR position.

The college football world reacted to OSU's recruiting dominance on Twitter.

"BOOM," tweeted Eleven Warriors. "Four-star 2023 wide receiver Noah Rogers commits to Ohio State, giving the Buckeyes their third wide receiver commitment in as many days."

Following-up, "In Noah Rogers, Ohio State lands another top-50 wide receiver prospect who is capable of winning any jump ball against opposing defensive backs."

"Teams with three top-50 overall wide receivers in the same recruiting class in the composite rankings era," noted Dan Hope. "2000: Texas - B.J. Johnson, Roy Williams, Sloan Thomas. 2021: Alabama - Ja'Corey Brooks, Agiye Hall, JoJo Earle. 2023: Ohio State - Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss, Noah Rogers."

"With Noah Rogers' commitment, Brian Hartline has gotten commitments from 13 top-100 receivers since he became OSU's WR coach in 2018," remarked Bill Rabinowitz. "That's ridiculous."

What a week to be a Buckeye.