College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Struggles vs. Maryland

No. 2 Ohio State is struggling so far in today's matchup against unranked Maryland.

The visiting Buckeyes trailed the Terrapins 13-10 at halftime. The College Football Playoff hopeful has been out-gained by the home team 211-159 through the first two quarters of the game.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this disappointing first-half performance for the Buckeyes.

"NEED TO PLAY BETTER," one fan wrote.

"Worst half we've played all year man," another said.

"We are so overhyped," another said.

C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State offense are typically on of the best units in the country. So far this evening, that has not been the case.

Taulia Tagovailoa stole the show in the first half, completing 16/18 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown.

The Buckeyes will look to improve their play in the second half.