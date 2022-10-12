College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma's New Uniforms

The Oklahoma football program has unveiled some new black uniforms ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks.

Take a look at the new color combination here:

The college football world is pretty united in its take on these new uniforms.

"I do not root for this team, but these might be the cleanest unis I’ve ever seen," one fan wrote.

"These are SICK," another said.

"I was very against black unis for the Sooners. But these look incredible. Hopefully we don’t start it off with a loss to Kansas…" another added.

"I’m all for tradition but every once in a while changing it up can [fire] be and this is [fire]," another wrote.

The Sooners need something to spark their 2022 season.

Since starting the year at 3-0, the Brent Venables-led squad has now dropped three games in a row. Getting back on track against Kansas won't be easy — but perhaps these exciting new uniforms can give the team that much-needed spark.

Saturday's game will kickoff at noon ET in Norman.