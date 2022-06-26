College Football World Reacts To Old Arch Manning Video

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

The college football community spent months speculating over Arch Manning's commitment decision.

It turns out he revealed his preference six years ago.

A video circulated of a young -- well, younger -- Manning wearing a Longhorns shirt and saying he wants to go to Texas.

While a home video from a 12-year-old isn't a binding commitment, the top-rated quarterback from the class of 2023 made the same choice on Thursday. As some fans noted on Twitter, we had the highly anticipated answer all along.

However, others are already worried that TV networks are going to play this clip into oblivion. It's reminiscent of Sam Ehlinger idolizing former Texas quarterback Chris Simms.

If anything, keeping this clip in constant circulation may be more embarrassing for Manning's friend.

Despite his family ties to Ole Miss and Tennessee, Manning seemingly gravitated to Texas before starting high school in Louisiana. His old wish will come true when he joins the Longhorns next year.