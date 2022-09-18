College Football World Reacts To Oregon's Apology Sunday

EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Weeks after BYU issued an apology for fan behavior at a women's volleyball game, the University of Oregon did the same after Saturday's football game vs. the Cougars.

A segment of Ducks fans could reportedly be heard chanting "F--- the Mormons" after Oregon grabbed an early lead.

The school issued a statement on the matter Sunday:

The University of Oregon sincerely apologizes for an offensive and disgraceful chant coming from the student section during yesterday’s game against Brigham Young University. These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition. We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry.

The college football world reacted to the Ducks' apology on social media.

"Our fan base is definitely better than this as a whole," one Oregon fan replied.

"In Oregon, we strive to be a welcoming, inclusive state to all, regardless of race, religion, gender, or background," said Governor Kate Brown. "Our state and nation have an ugly history of discrimination and bigotry. The chant at yesterday's Oregon-BYU game was unacceptable. We must do better."

"Pretty cool to see this from the official account, honestly," another commented.

No specifics have been shared yet as far as potential punishment for those involved.