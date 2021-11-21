College Football World Reacts To Oregon’s Horrendous Start vs. Utah

Oregon looked to be a lock to make the College Football Playoff at the end of the season, until tonight.

It looked lifeless in the first half against Utah as the defense allowed 28 points going into halftime.

The Ducks offense also couldn’t do much of anything as quarterback Anthony Brown had just 74 yards passing on 5-of-13 completions.

The run game also only had 48 yards combined in that half.

The college football community had quite the reactions after Oregon came out flat and most of it had to do with what this means for the CFP moving forward.

Oregon out here doing their part to ensure Cincinnati makes in into the College Football Playoffs — DrewShorter 🍊(5-5)🗡(8-2) (@drew_shorter) November 21, 2021

#3 Oregon when they walked into Utah’s stadium pic.twitter.com/rh6ghJOoci — Brett Kane (@BrettKaneRadio) November 21, 2021

The CFP committee explaining how they had Oregon at number three pic.twitter.com/4YFEOQni3k — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) November 21, 2021

How in the hail did Oregon go across the country at 9 am, without their best player and beat freaking Ohio State? — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) November 21, 2021

Whew, Oregon's defense gettin BODIED — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 21, 2021

Utah is up 28-0 and Oregon is now an Adidas school — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 21, 2021

NO. 3 OREGON IS DOWN 28-0 AT HALF pic.twitter.com/u2M95WGWjs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 21, 2021

If Oregon can’t come back, it will likely have to kiss its CFP hopes goodbye. The committee has rarely put a two-loss team into the final four and there are a lot of great teams breathing down their necks with fewer losses.

The Ducks’ lone remaining game after this one is against the Beavers of Oregon State next Saturday.

The likeliest scenario at this point is that Oregon makes a New Year’s Six bowl but there’s still a whole half of football to be played.

You can see the rest of the game on ABC.