College Football World Reacts To Oregon’s Horrendous Start vs. Utah

Anthony Brown attempts a pass.COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 11: Defensive end Tyreke Smith #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes attempts to block a pass from quarterback Anthony Brown #13 of the Oregon Ducks during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on September 11, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oregon looked to be a lock to make the College Football Playoff at the end of the season, until tonight.

It looked lifeless in the first half against Utah as the defense allowed 28 points going into halftime.

The Ducks offense also couldn’t do much of anything as quarterback Anthony Brown had just 74 yards passing on 5-of-13 completions.

The run game also only had 48 yards combined in that half.

The college football community had quite the reactions after Oregon came out flat and most of it had to do with what this means for the CFP moving forward.

If Oregon can’t come back, it will likely have to kiss its CFP hopes goodbye. The committee has rarely put a two-loss team into the final four and there are a lot of great teams breathing down their necks with fewer losses.

The Ducks’ lone remaining game after this one is against the Beavers of Oregon State next Saturday.

The likeliest scenario at this point is that Oregon makes a New Year’s Six bowl but there’s still a whole half of football to be played.

You can see the rest of the game on ABC.

