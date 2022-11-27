College Football World Reacts To Oregon's Stunning Collapse

CORVALLIS, OR - NOVEMBER 26: Offensive lineman Alex Forsyth #78 and quarterback Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks stand at the line of scrimmage during the first half of the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images) Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks suffered a historic collapse in Saturday's Civil War matchup against the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers.

After holding a 31-10 lead in the third quarter, the visiting Ducks allowed the Beavers to storm back with 28 unanswered points.

Oregon State ended its season with a stunning 38-34 upset victory over its arch rival and knocked the Ducks out of the Pac 12 championship game.

The college football world to to Twitter to react to this shocking contest in Corvallis.

"Absolutely one of the worst coaching performances of all time by Oregon," one fan wrote.

"NEVER COUNT OUT THEM BEAVSSS," another added.

"Oregon turned into the Falcons," another said.

Oregon State dominated the end of the game with its run game, rushing 16 straight times to close out the game. In fact, the Beavers had just six total completions in the entire contest.

Oregon is now 9-3 on the season after dropping two of its final three games.