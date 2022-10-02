College Football World Reacts To Pac-12 Coach Firing News

BOULDER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: A general view of the stadium as the Stanford Cardinal face the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on November 3, 2012 in Boulder, Colorado. The Cardinal defeated the Buffaloes 48-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Colorado football program made a couple of massive changes on Sunday afternoon.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Colorado has fired head coach Karl Dorrell and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson.

Dorell had been the head coach since 2020 before he was let go. In less than three seasons, he had an 8-15 record and had no wins through the first five weeks of this season.

College football fans aren't surprised that Colorado decided to pull the plug on Dorell.

"Curious where this coaching search goes. Would be a good bounce back for Harsin if he indeed bounces at some point. A lot of good options in the Sun Belt too."

"Colorado isn't the best recruiting base in the world but they should be much better than this. Cool school, a great area, people wanna go there, not a million miles from Texas or California. No excuse to not be relevant in the Pac-12. Put some resources in there and we're cooking."

An interim head coach has yet to be announced.