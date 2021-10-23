College Football World Reacts To Penn State-Illinois Game

Unranked Illinois just upset No. 7 Penn State 20-18 with a thrilling nine-overtime contest in Beaver Stadium.

Under the NCAA’s new overtime rules, the Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini began to trade 2-point conversion attempts from the three-yard line starting in the third overtime period.

While this action was no doubt exciting, the offensive execution was pretty hard to watch.

After trading missed conversion after missed conversion, Illinois finally found the endzone in the eighth overtime period. But on the following attempt, Penn State was able to match — propelling the game into the ninth and final period.

Stopping the Nittany Lions on the first attempt, the Bret Bielema’s offense finally put the game away with a pass to the back of the endzone.

The college football world was floored by the record-setting length of today’s contest.

Battle of 2-point conversions in Penn State now. The first four attempts didn’t work. Onto the 5th overtime. pic.twitter.com/ValLwOq55B — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 23, 2021

Penn State vs Illinois going to 7OT 🤒 pic.twitter.com/OGtv69WpdH — Overtime (@overtime) October 23, 2021

ILLINOIS vs PENN STATE HEADING TO THE 8TH OVERTIME Most ever. pic.twitter.com/692fPPIhlo — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 23, 2021

On to nonuple overtime. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 23, 2021

Nothing says Big 10 football like 9th overtime and neither team has 20 points — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) October 23, 2021

The year is 2023. We are in the 435th overtime between Penn State and Illinois. — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) October 23, 2021

In the 9th (!!) overtime, Illinois wins it!! pic.twitter.com/k34uWJz648 — Stadium (@Stadium) October 23, 2021

After starting the year with five straight wins, the Nittany Lions have now lost two straight by a combined margin of just five points — losing to No. 3 Iowa 23-20 two weeks ago and now Illinois 20-18 today.

Unfortunately for James Franklin and his squad, things aren’t getting easier anytime soon. This coming weekend, Penn State will face off against No. 5 Ohio State in Columbus.

With today’s win, Illinois moves to 3-5 on the year.