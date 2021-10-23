The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Penn State-Illinois Game

Illinois at Penn State overtime game.UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - OCTOBER 23: Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington (14) makes the game-winning catch in the end zone during the ninth overtime of the Illinois versus Penn State college football game on October 23, 2021 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Unranked Illinois just upset No. 7 Penn State 20-18 with a thrilling nine-overtime contest in Beaver Stadium.

Under the NCAA’s new overtime rules, the Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini began to trade 2-point conversion attempts from the three-yard line starting in the third overtime period.

While this action was no doubt exciting, the offensive execution was pretty hard to watch.

After trading missed conversion after missed conversion, Illinois finally found the endzone in the eighth overtime period. But on the following attempt, Penn State was able to match — propelling the game into the ninth and final period.

Stopping the Nittany Lions on the first attempt, the Bret Bielema’s offense finally put the game away with a pass to the back of the endzone.

The college football world was floored by the record-setting length of today’s contest.

After starting the year with five straight wins, the Nittany Lions have now lost two straight by a combined margin of just five points — losing to No. 3 Iowa 23-20 two weeks ago and now Illinois 20-18 today.

Unfortunately for James Franklin and his squad, things aren’t getting easier anytime soon. This coming weekend, Penn State will face off against No. 5 Ohio State in Columbus.

With today’s win, Illinois moves to 3-5 on the year.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.