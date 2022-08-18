College Football World Reacts To Player's Heartbreaking Death

Florida International linebacker Luke Knox passed has passed away at 22 years old, the program announced on Thursday.

Luke, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, transferred to FIU from Ole Miss earlier this offseason.

Newly-hire FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre coached Knox for three seasons in Oxford as the Ole Miss defensive coordinator.

“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox," MacIntyre wrote in a statement. "I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke’s family is special to me and they will continually be in my heart and my prayers during this difficult time. On behalf of the entire FIU football family, I extend sincere condolences to Luke’s family and all who love him.”

The football world came together to react to this tragic news.

"So sad. Prayers for his family, friends, teammates, and coaches," one fan wrote.

"This breaks my heart man. Prayers to the Knox family," another said.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott also addressed the tragic passing of his tight end's younger brother in a press conference on Thursday morning.

“Tough morning, our hearts go out to Dawson and his family. We love him and we support him. Tragic news," he said.

A cause of death was not revealed.

Our thoughts are with the Knox family and all those close to him during this difficult time.