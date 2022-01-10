College Football World Reacts To Playoff Expansion News

Everyone seems to want College Football Playoff expansion, but it doesn’t sound like it’s going to happen anytime soon.

The College Football Playoff committee met on Monday to attempt to finalize plans for expansion. However, the committee was unable to reach a consensus.

“We didn’t even get close,” Bob Bowlsby said. “I am disappointed.”

College football fans are not happy.

“Should be so easy, but yet we are still so far away,” one fan tweeted.

“Disastrous leadership in this sport across the board,” another fan added on Twitter.

“Other than that, Ms. Lincoln seemed to enjoy the play…” one fan joked.

“If only these folks really loved football…” one fan added on Twitter.

College football’s leadership needs to figure this out – ASAP. There are no excuses for a failure to reach a decision on College Football Playoff expansion.

Make it happen.