College Football World Reacts To Playoff Expansion News

Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X - Ohio State v UtahPASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Utah Utes cheerleaders perform prior to the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Everyone seems to want College Football Playoff expansion, but it doesn’t sound like it’s going to happen anytime soon.

The College Football Playoff committee met on Monday to attempt to finalize plans for expansion. However, the committee was unable to reach a consensus.

“We didn’t even get close,” Bob Bowlsby said. “I am disappointed.”

College football fans are not happy.

“Should be so easy, but yet we are still so far away,” one fan tweeted.

“Disastrous leadership in this sport across the board,” another fan added on Twitter.

“Other than that, Ms. Lincoln seemed to enjoy the play…” one fan joked.

“If only these folks really loved football…” one fan added on Twitter.

College football’s leadership needs to figure this out – ASAP. There are no excuses for a failure to reach a decision on College Football Playoff expansion.

Make it happen.

