College Football World Reacts To Playoff Expansion Rumor

SEC Network’s Greg McElroy knows which Power 5 commissioners that’s holding up playoff expansion.

McElroy went onto College Football XM and touched on bow Big 10 Commissioner Kevin Warren is the one holding it up. He says Warren won’t budge on having Power 5 conference champions having automatic bids.

Greg McElroy on College Football XM said that Kevin Warren is the one that is holding up playoff expansion. Warren has dug his heels in. Kevin will not budge on having power 5 conference champs having automatic bids. Everyone else wants the highest ranked conference champions. — jbook™ (@jbook37) January 11, 2022

His argument for this is potentially due to a lower-ranked team upsetting a higher-ranked one in a conference championship game.

The argument is let's say a 7-5 Wisconsin team upsets a 11-1 Ohio State team in the Big Ten Championship game. Why should that 7-5 Wisconsin team get an automatic bid into the playoffs over a 12-0 Central Florida or a 11-1 Cincinnati? — jbook™ (@jbook37) January 11, 2022

On Monday, it was reported that the CFP likely won’t be expanding in 2024 or 2025 as a deal couldn’t be reached. The committee will next try for 2026 but it’s going to be a four-team playoff for the foreseeable future.

The college football world is mostly fed up with Warren reportedly holding this up, but some did defend him.

I don’t like Kevin Warren, but if you’re expanding the playoff, conference champs should be auto qualified. What’s the point of winning the league if this isn’t the case? https://t.co/b3tMcVNw3U — Brandon Wildman (@brandon_wildman) January 11, 2022

From reading the statement from the Pac 12 yesterday, it feels like more than just one person/conference is digging in. They haven’t even come to an agreement on how many teams, let alone how teams qualify for the show. https://t.co/3lBwFrxeT4 — Joshua E Perry (@RIP_JEP) January 11, 2022

Kevin Warren is still a clown https://t.co/oeAuYCfsrj — Peter Coffaro (@PeterJeffrey22) January 11, 2022

And Kevin Warren is correct. Expanding the playoff and not having automatic bids would be ludicrous. It makes otherwise meaningless games meaningful and creates excitement across the country, instead of just a few places. CFB is way too regional now. Sport is in a bad place. https://t.co/4GR5c2ta5R — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) January 11, 2022

Safe to say that this was not the ideal hire for the Big Ten. https://t.co/KhlD3LZnX2 — Jake Calvert (@JakeyJinx) January 11, 2022

in principle he’s right but this really isn’t hard, just get rid of divisions if they insist on keeping the B1GCG https://t.co/Dpw32QotKn — DJ (@dj_2) January 11, 2022

Eliminate divisions and that won’t be a problem. Best will play best in conf champ games. https://t.co/wzPpdLqnMn — Scott – BuckeyeForLife (@katzfan71) January 11, 2022

The committee still doesn’t know how many teams would be in an expanded format. An eight-team, 10-team, and 12-team format have all been discussed, but there’s been no agreement.

Talks are expected to pick up again in the coming weeks, so perhaps some progress could be made at that point.