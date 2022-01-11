The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Playoff Expansion Rumor

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett kisses the CFP trophy.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) kisses the National Championship Trophy after the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SEC Network’s Greg McElroy knows which Power 5 commissioners that’s holding up playoff expansion.

McElroy went onto College Football XM and touched on bow Big 10 Commissioner Kevin Warren is the one holding it up. He says Warren won’t budge on having Power 5 conference champions having automatic bids.

His argument for this is potentially due to a lower-ranked team upsetting a higher-ranked one in a conference championship game.

On Monday, it was reported that the CFP likely won’t be expanding in 2024 or 2025 as a deal couldn’t be reached. The committee will next try for 2026 but it’s going to be a four-team playoff for the foreseeable future.

The college football world is mostly fed up with Warren reportedly holding this up, but some did defend him.

The committee still doesn’t know how many teams would be in an expanded format. An eight-team, 10-team, and 12-team format have all been discussed, but there’s been no agreement.

Talks are expected to pick up again in the coming weeks, so perhaps some progress could be made at that point.

